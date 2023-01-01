CFA francs beac to Colombian pesos today

Convert XAF to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
6,652.22 cop

1.00000 XAF = 6.65222 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
How to convert CFA francs beac to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Colombian Peso
1 XAF6.65222 COP
5 XAF33.26110 COP
10 XAF66.52220 COP
20 XAF133.04440 COP
50 XAF332.61100 COP
100 XAF665.22200 COP
250 XAF1663.05500 COP
500 XAF3326.11000 COP
1000 XAF6652.22000 COP
2000 XAF13304.44000 COP
5000 XAF33261.10000 COP
10000 XAF66522.20000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 COP0.15033 XAF
5 COP0.75163 XAF
10 COP1.50326 XAF
20 COP3.00652 XAF
50 COP7.51630 XAF
100 COP15.03260 XAF
250 COP37.58150 XAF
500 COP75.16300 XAF
1000 COP150.32600 XAF
2000 COP300.65200 XAF
5000 COP751.63000 XAF
10000 COP1503.26000 XAF