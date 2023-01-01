CFA francs beac to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert XAF to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
979 xof

1.00000 XAF = 0.97864 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.66311.371850.917150.7986261.341.5296483.325
1 ZAR0.053581810.0735060.0491440.04279170.07179940.08196054.46469
1 CAD0.72894313.604310.6685710.5821530.9767831.1150260.7391
1 EUR1.090320.34841.4957310.87071.4611.6677690.8492

How to convert CFA francs beac to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 XAF0.97864 XOF
5 XAF4.89319 XOF
10 XAF9.78638 XOF
20 XAF19.57276 XOF
50 XAF48.93190 XOF
100 XAF97.86380 XOF
250 XAF244.65950 XOF
500 XAF489.31900 XOF
1000 XAF978.63800 XOF
2000 XAF1957.27600 XOF
5000 XAF4893.19000 XOF
10000 XAF9786.38000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / CFA Franc BEAC
1 XOF1.02183 XAF
5 XOF5.10915 XAF
10 XOF10.21830 XAF
20 XOF20.43660 XAF
50 XOF51.09150 XAF
100 XOF102.18300 XAF
250 XOF255.45750 XAF
500 XOF510.91500 XAF
1000 XOF1021.83000 XAF
2000 XOF2043.66000 XAF
5000 XOF5109.15000 XAF
10000 XOF10218.30000 XAF