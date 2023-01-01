CFA francs beac to Ugandan shillings today

Convert XAF to UGX at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
6189 ugx

1.00000 XAF = 6.18948 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Ugandan Shilling
1 XAF6.18948 UGX
5 XAF30.94740 UGX
10 XAF61.89480 UGX
20 XAF123.78960 UGX
50 XAF309.47400 UGX
100 XAF618.94800 UGX
250 XAF1547.37000 UGX
500 XAF3094.74000 UGX
1000 XAF6189.48000 UGX
2000 XAF12378.96000 UGX
5000 XAF30947.40000 UGX
10000 XAF61894.80000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / CFA Franc BEAC
1 UGX0.16156 XAF
5 UGX0.80782 XAF
10 UGX1.61565 XAF
20 UGX3.23130 XAF
50 UGX8.07825 XAF
100 UGX16.15650 XAF
250 UGX40.39125 XAF
500 UGX80.78250 XAF
1000 UGX161.56500 XAF
2000 UGX323.13000 XAF
5000 UGX807.82500 XAF
10000 UGX1615.65000 XAF