1000 xaf
90.86 php

1.00000 XAF = 0.09086 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Philippine Peso
1 XAF0.09086 PHP
5 XAF0.45431 PHP
10 XAF0.90861 PHP
20 XAF1.81723 PHP
50 XAF4.54307 PHP
100 XAF9.08614 PHP
250 XAF22.71535 PHP
500 XAF45.43070 PHP
1000 XAF90.86140 PHP
2000 XAF181.72280 PHP
5000 XAF454.30700 PHP
10000 XAF908.61400 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 PHP11.00580 XAF
5 PHP55.02900 XAF
10 PHP110.05800 XAF
20 PHP220.11600 XAF
50 PHP550.29000 XAF
100 PHP1100.58000 XAF
250 PHP2751.45000 XAF
500 PHP5502.90000 XAF
1000 PHP11005.80000 XAF
2000 PHP22011.60000 XAF
5000 PHP55029.00000 XAF
10000 PHP110058.00000 XAF