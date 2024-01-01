CFA Franc BEAC (XAF)
Currency name
CFA Franc BEAC
Currency symbol
FCFA
XAF exchange rates
|USD
|ZAR
|CAD
|EUR
|GBP
|SGD
|AUD
|INR
|From XAF
|0.00166
|0.03041
|0.00231
|0.00152
|0.00130
|0.00221
|0.00255
|0.13939
|To XAF
|601.20200
|32.87900
|433.37700
|655.94100
|769.83900
|453.17300
|391.47300
|7.17418
