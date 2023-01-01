CFA Franc BEAC (XAF)

Currency name

CFA Franc BEAC

FCFA

XAF exchange rates

 USD ZAR CAD EUR GBP SGD AUD INR
From XAF0.00162 0.02972 0.00223 0.00149 0.00130 0.00218 0.00250 0.13495
To XAF616.66500 33.64550 448.74500 671.30200 767.56300 458.21400 400.12300 7.41009

All CFA franc beac Exchange Rates