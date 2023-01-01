CFA francs beac to Polish zloty today

Convert XAF to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
6.56 pln

1.00000 XAF = 0.00656 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090290.84851.496031.668250.964118.7637
1 GBP1.1483711.252104.3321.718061.915841.1071421.5484
1 USD0.917250.798722183.3321.372251.530220.884317.2112
1 INR0.01100730.009584820.012000210.01646730.0183630.01061180.206538

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Polish Zloty
1 XAF0.00656 PLN
5 XAF0.03281 PLN
10 XAF0.06561 PLN
20 XAF0.13122 PLN
50 XAF0.32806 PLN
100 XAF0.65612 PLN
250 XAF1.64031 PLN
500 XAF3.28061 PLN
1000 XAF6.56122 PLN
2000 XAF13.12244 PLN
5000 XAF32.80610 PLN
10000 XAF65.61220 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / CFA Franc BEAC
1 PLN152.41100 XAF
5 PLN762.05500 XAF
10 PLN1524.11000 XAF
20 PLN3048.22000 XAF
50 PLN7620.55000 XAF
100 PLN15241.10000 XAF
250 PLN38102.75000 XAF
500 PLN76205.50000 XAF
1000 PLN152411.00000 XAF
2000 PLN304822.00000 XAF
5000 PLN762055.00000 XAF
10000 PLN1524110.00000 XAF