1,000 xaf
7.65 myr

1.00000 XAF = 0.00765 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Malaysian Ringgit
1 XAF0.00765 MYR
5 XAF0.03824 MYR
10 XAF0.07647 MYR
20 XAF0.15295 MYR
50 XAF0.38237 MYR
100 XAF0.76474 MYR
250 XAF1.91184 MYR
500 XAF3.82368 MYR
1000 XAF7.64736 MYR
2000 XAF15.29472 MYR
5000 XAF38.23680 MYR
10000 XAF76.47360 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MYR130.76400 XAF
5 MYR653.82000 XAF
10 MYR1307.64000 XAF
20 MYR2615.28000 XAF
50 MYR6538.20000 XAF
100 MYR13076.40000 XAF
250 MYR32691.00000 XAF
500 MYR65382.00000 XAF
1000 MYR130764.00000 XAF
2000 MYR261528.00000 XAF
5000 MYR653820.00000 XAF
10000 MYR1307640.00000 XAF