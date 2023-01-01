CFA francs beac to Samoan talas today

Convert XAF to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
4.48 wst

1.00000 XAF = 0.00448 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
How to convert CFA francs beac to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Samoan Tala
1 XAF0.00448 WST
5 XAF0.02239 WST
10 XAF0.04478 WST
20 XAF0.08956 WST
50 XAF0.22389 WST
100 XAF0.44778 WST
250 XAF1.11945 WST
500 XAF2.23890 WST
1000 XAF4.47781 WST
2000 XAF8.95562 WST
5000 XAF22.38905 WST
10000 XAF44.77810 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / CFA Franc BEAC
1 WST223.32300 XAF
5 WST1116.61500 XAF
10 WST2233.23000 XAF
20 WST4466.46000 XAF
50 WST11166.15000 XAF
100 WST22332.30000 XAF
250 WST55830.75000 XAF
500 WST111661.50000 XAF
1000 WST223323.00000 XAF
2000 WST446646.00000 XAF
5000 WST1116615.00000 XAF
10000 WST2233230.00000 XAF