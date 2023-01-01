CFA francs beac to Norwegian kroner today

Convert XAF to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
17.51 nok

1.00000 XAF = 0.01751 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.671.372350.917450.7987861.34021.5304683.33
1 ZAR0.053561910.07350560.04913930.04278450.07178360.08197414.46331
1 CAD0.72867713.604410.6685110.5820570.9765731.1152160.7207
1 EUR1.0920.35031.4958610.87061.460821.668290.8297

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Norwegian Krone
1 XAF0.01751 NOK
5 XAF0.08755 NOK
10 XAF0.17510 NOK
20 XAF0.35019 NOK
50 XAF0.87548 NOK
100 XAF1.75097 NOK
250 XAF4.37742 NOK
500 XAF8.75485 NOK
1000 XAF17.50970 NOK
2000 XAF35.01940 NOK
5000 XAF87.54850 NOK
10000 XAF175.09700 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / CFA Franc BEAC
1 NOK57.11110 XAF
5 NOK285.55550 XAF
10 NOK571.11100 XAF
20 NOK1142.22200 XAF
50 NOK2855.55500 XAF
100 NOK5711.11000 XAF
250 NOK14277.77500 XAF
500 NOK28555.55000 XAF
1000 NOK57111.10000 XAF
2000 NOK114222.20000 XAF
5000 NOK285555.50000 XAF
10000 NOK571111.00000 XAF