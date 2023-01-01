CFA francs beac to Qatari rials today

1000 xaf
5.96 qar

1.00000 XAF = 0.00596 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
How to convert CFA francs beac to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Qatari Rial
1 XAF0.00596 QAR
5 XAF0.02979 QAR
10 XAF0.05957 QAR
20 XAF0.11915 QAR
50 XAF0.29787 QAR
100 XAF0.59574 QAR
250 XAF1.48935 QAR
500 XAF2.97870 QAR
1000 XAF5.95739 QAR
2000 XAF11.91478 QAR
5000 XAF29.78695 QAR
10000 XAF59.57390 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / CFA Franc BEAC
1 QAR167.85900 XAF
5 QAR839.29500 XAF
10 QAR1678.59000 XAF
20 QAR3357.18000 XAF
50 QAR8392.95000 XAF
100 QAR16785.90000 XAF
250 QAR41964.75000 XAF
500 QAR83929.50000 XAF
1000 QAR167859.00000 XAF
2000 QAR335718.00000 XAF
5000 QAR839295.00000 XAF
10000 QAR1678590.00000 XAF