CFA francs beac to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert XAF to GHS at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
19.18 ghs

1.00000 XAF = 0.01918 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
How to convert CFA francs beac to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XAF0.01918 GHS
5 XAF0.09592 GHS
10 XAF0.19183 GHS
20 XAF0.38367 GHS
50 XAF0.95917 GHS
100 XAF1.91835 GHS
250 XAF4.79587 GHS
500 XAF9.59175 GHS
1000 XAF19.18350 GHS
2000 XAF38.36700 GHS
5000 XAF95.91750 GHS
10000 XAF191.83500 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / CFA Franc BEAC
1 GHS52.12820 XAF
5 GHS260.64100 XAF
10 GHS521.28200 XAF
20 GHS1042.56400 XAF
50 GHS2606.41000 XAF
100 GHS5212.82000 XAF
250 GHS13032.05000 XAF
500 GHS26064.10000 XAF
1000 GHS52128.20000 XAF
2000 GHS104256.40000 XAF
5000 GHS260641.00000 XAF
10000 GHS521282.00000 XAF