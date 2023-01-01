CFA francs beac to CFP francs today

Convert XAF to XPF at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
179 xpf

1.00000 XAF = 0.17918 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
How to convert CFA francs beac to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / CFP Franc
1 XAF0.17918 XPF
5 XAF0.89589 XPF
10 XAF1.79179 XPF
20 XAF3.58358 XPF
50 XAF8.95895 XPF
100 XAF17.91790 XPF
250 XAF44.79475 XPF
500 XAF89.58950 XPF
1000 XAF179.17900 XPF
2000 XAF358.35800 XPF
5000 XAF895.89500 XPF
10000 XAF1791.79000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / CFA Franc BEAC
1 XPF5.58103 XAF
5 XPF27.90515 XAF
10 XPF55.81030 XAF
20 XPF111.62060 XAF
50 XPF279.05150 XAF
100 XPF558.10300 XAF
250 XPF1395.25750 XAF
500 XPF2790.51500 XAF
1000 XPF5581.03000 XAF
2000 XPF11162.06000 XAF
5000 XPF27905.15000 XAF
10000 XPF55810.30000 XAF