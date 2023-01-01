CFA francs beac to Mauritian rupees today

Convert XAF to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
72.16 mur

1.00000 XAF = 0.07216 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Mauritian Rupee
1 XAF0.07216 MUR
5 XAF0.36079 MUR
10 XAF0.72159 MUR
20 XAF1.44318 MUR
50 XAF3.60794 MUR
100 XAF7.21588 MUR
250 XAF18.03970 MUR
500 XAF36.07940 MUR
1000 XAF72.15880 MUR
2000 XAF144.31760 MUR
5000 XAF360.79400 MUR
10000 XAF721.58800 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MUR13.85830 XAF
5 MUR69.29150 XAF
10 MUR138.58300 XAF
20 MUR277.16600 XAF
50 MUR692.91500 XAF
100 MUR1385.83000 XAF
250 MUR3464.57500 XAF
500 MUR6929.15000 XAF
1000 MUR13858.30000 XAF
2000 MUR27716.60000 XAF
5000 MUR69291.50000 XAF
10000 MUR138583.00000 XAF