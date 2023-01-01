CFA francs beac to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert XAF to IDR at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
25494.10 idr

1.00000 XAF = 25.49410 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.089790.81891.49551.668890.963818.7593
1 GBP1.148511.2515104.3041.717561.916691.1069321.5447
1 USD0.91770.799041183.3431.37241.531510.8844517.2151
1 INR0.01101090.009587380.011998610.01646690.0183760.01061220.206557

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Indonesian Rupiah
1 XAF25.49410 IDR
5 XAF127.47050 IDR
10 XAF254.94100 IDR
20 XAF509.88200 IDR
50 XAF1274.70500 IDR
100 XAF2549.41000 IDR
250 XAF6373.52500 IDR
500 XAF12747.05000 IDR
1000 XAF25494.10000 IDR
2000 XAF50988.20000 IDR
5000 XAF127470.50000 IDR
10000 XAF254941.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / CFA Franc BEAC
1 IDR0.03922 XAF
5 IDR0.19612 XAF
10 IDR0.39225 XAF
20 IDR0.78450 XAF
50 IDR1.96124 XAF
100 IDR3.92248 XAF
250 IDR9.80620 XAF
500 IDR19.61240 XAF
1000 IDR39.22480 XAF
2000 IDR78.44960 XAF
5000 IDR196.12400 XAF
10000 IDR392.24800 XAF