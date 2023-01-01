CFA francs beac to Saudi riyals today

Convert XAF to SAR at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
6.13 sar

1.00000 XAF = 0.00613 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.090290.84091.49571.667990.964118.7577
1 GBP1.148511.2521104.3311.717821.91571.1072721.5433
1 USD0.917250.798658183.3251.371951.529990.884217.2057
1 INR0.01100830.009584860.012001210.0164650.01836170.01061150.206489

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Saudi Riyal
1 XAF0.00613 SAR
5 XAF0.03065 SAR
10 XAF0.06130 SAR
20 XAF0.12260 SAR
50 XAF0.30650 SAR
100 XAF0.61300 SAR
250 XAF1.53249 SAR
500 XAF3.06499 SAR
1000 XAF6.12998 SAR
2000 XAF12.25996 SAR
5000 XAF30.64990 SAR
10000 XAF61.29980 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / CFA Franc BEAC
1 SAR163.13300 XAF
5 SAR815.66500 XAF
10 SAR1631.33000 XAF
20 SAR3262.66000 XAF
50 SAR8156.65000 XAF
100 SAR16313.30000 XAF
250 SAR40783.25000 XAF
500 SAR81566.50000 XAF
1000 SAR163133.00000 XAF
2000 SAR326266.00000 XAF
5000 SAR815665.00000 XAF
10000 SAR1631330.00000 XAF