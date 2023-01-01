CFA francs beac to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert XAF to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
180.99 bdt

1.00000 XAF = 0.18099 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.67021.372350.91750.7988821.34031.5313983.341
1 ZAR0.053561410.07350480.04914330.04278910.07178820.08202344.46385
1 CAD0.72867713.604510.6685720.5821270.9766461.1158960.7287
1 EUR1.089920.34871.4957210.87071.460791.6690790.8334

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XAF0.18099 BDT
5 XAF0.90492 BDT
10 XAF1.80985 BDT
20 XAF3.61970 BDT
50 XAF9.04925 BDT
100 XAF18.09850 BDT
250 XAF45.24625 BDT
500 XAF90.49250 BDT
1000 XAF180.98500 BDT
2000 XAF361.97000 BDT
5000 XAF904.92500 BDT
10000 XAF1809.85000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BDT5.52533 XAF
5 BDT27.62665 XAF
10 BDT55.25330 XAF
20 BDT110.50660 XAF
50 BDT276.26650 XAF
100 BDT552.53300 XAF
250 BDT1381.33250 XAF
500 BDT2762.66500 XAF
1000 BDT5525.33000 XAF
2000 BDT11050.66000 XAF
5000 BDT27626.65000 XAF
10000 BDT55253.30000 XAF