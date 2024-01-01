10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to CFA francs beac

Convert BDT to XAF at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
51,181 xaf

Tk1.000 BDT = FCFA5.118 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:39
BDT to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.17625.2369
Low5.10395.1039
Average5.13385.1665
Change-0.68%-1.91%
View full history

1 BDT to XAF stats

The performance of BDT to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1762 and a 30 day low of 5.1039. This means the 30 day average was 5.1338. The change for BDT to XAF was -0.68.

The performance of BDT to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2369 and a 90 day low of 5.1039. This means the 90 day average was 5.1665. The change for BDT to XAF was -1.91.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BDT5.11805 XAF
5 BDT25.59025 XAF
10 BDT51.18050 XAF
20 BDT102.36100 XAF
50 BDT255.90250 XAF
100 BDT511.80500 XAF
250 BDT1,279.51250 XAF
500 BDT2,559.02500 XAF
1000 BDT5,118.05000 XAF
2000 BDT10,236.10000 XAF
5000 BDT25,590.25000 XAF
10000 BDT51,180.50000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XAF0.19539 BDT
5 XAF0.97694 BDT
10 XAF1.95387 BDT
20 XAF3.90774 BDT
50 XAF9.76935 BDT
100 XAF19.53870 BDT
250 XAF48.84675 BDT
500 XAF97.69350 BDT
1000 XAF195.38700 BDT
2000 XAF390.77400 BDT
5000 XAF976.93500 BDT
10000 XAF1,953.87000 BDT