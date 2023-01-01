CFA francs beac to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert XAF to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
536.67 lkr

1.00000 XAF = 0.53667 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XAF0.53667 LKR
5 XAF2.68335 LKR
10 XAF5.36670 LKR
20 XAF10.73340 LKR
50 XAF26.83350 LKR
100 XAF53.66700 LKR
250 XAF134.16750 LKR
500 XAF268.33500 LKR
1000 XAF536.67000 LKR
2000 XAF1073.34000 LKR
5000 XAF2683.35000 LKR
10000 XAF5366.70000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFA Franc BEAC
1 LKR1.86334 XAF
5 LKR9.31670 XAF
10 LKR18.63340 XAF
20 LKR37.26680 XAF
50 LKR93.16700 XAF
100 LKR186.33400 XAF
250 LKR465.83500 XAF
500 LKR931.67000 XAF
1000 LKR1863.34000 XAF
2000 LKR3726.68000 XAF
5000 LKR9316.70000 XAF
10000 LKR18633.40000 XAF