CFA francs beac to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert XAF to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
496.32 lkr

FCFA1.000 XAF = Sr0.4963 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:55
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XAF0,49632 LKR
5 XAF2,48158 LKR
10 XAF4,96315 LKR
20 XAF9,92630 LKR
50 XAF24,81575 LKR
100 XAF49,63150 LKR
250 XAF124,07875 LKR
500 XAF248,15750 LKR
1000 XAF496,31500 LKR
2000 XAF992,63000 LKR
5000 XAF2.481,57500 LKR
10000 XAF4.963,15000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFA Franc BEAC
1 LKR2,01485 XAF
5 LKR10,07425 XAF
10 LKR20,14850 XAF
20 LKR40,29700 XAF
50 LKR100,74250 XAF
100 LKR201,48500 XAF
250 LKR503,71250 XAF
500 LKR1.007,42500 XAF
1000 LKR2.014,85000 XAF
2000 LKR4.029,70000 XAF
5000 LKR10.074,25000 XAF
10000 LKR20.148,50000 XAF