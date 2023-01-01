CFA francs beac to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert XAF to HKD at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
12.75 hkd

1.00000 XAF = 0.01275 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870751.089790.82211.495611.668890.9638518.7603
1 GBP1.1484411.2514104.2991.717551.916531.1069221.5441
1 USD0.91770.799105183.3461.37251.531510.8845517.216
1 INR0.01101050.00958780.011998210.01646750.01837530.0106130.206561

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Hong Kong Dollar
1 XAF0.01275 HKD
5 XAF0.06373 HKD
10 XAF0.12746 HKD
20 XAF0.25492 HKD
50 XAF0.63729 HKD
100 XAF1.27459 HKD
250 XAF3.18647 HKD
500 XAF6.37295 HKD
1000 XAF12.74590 HKD
2000 XAF25.49180 HKD
5000 XAF63.72950 HKD
10000 XAF127.45900 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / CFA Franc BEAC
100 HKD7845.66000 XAF
200 HKD15691.32000 XAF
300 HKD23536.98000 XAF
500 HKD39228.30000 XAF
1000 HKD78456.60000 XAF
2000 HKD156913.20000 XAF
2500 HKD196141.50000 XAF
3000 HKD235369.80000 XAF
4000 HKD313826.40000 XAF
5000 HKD392283.00000 XAF
10000 HKD784566.00000 XAF
20000 HKD1569132.00000 XAF