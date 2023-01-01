CFA francs beac to Kenyan shillings today

Convert XAF to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
249 kes

1.00000 XAF = 0.24938 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:55
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert CFA francs beac to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Kenyan Shilling
1 XAF0.24938 KES
5 XAF1.24688 KES
10 XAF2.49375 KES
20 XAF4.98750 KES
50 XAF12.46875 KES
100 XAF24.93750 KES
250 XAF62.34375 KES
500 XAF124.68750 KES
1000 XAF249.37500 KES
2000 XAF498.75000 KES
5000 XAF1246.87500 KES
10000 XAF2493.75000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KES4.01003 XAF
5 KES20.05015 XAF
10 KES40.10030 XAF
20 KES80.20060 XAF
50 KES200.50150 XAF
100 KES401.00300 XAF
250 KES1002.50750 XAF
500 KES2005.01500 XAF
1000 KES4010.03000 XAF
2000 KES8020.06000 XAF
5000 KES20050.15000 XAF
10000 KES40100.30000 XAF