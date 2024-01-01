Macanese Pataca (MOP)
Currency name
Macanese Pataca
Currency symbol
MOP$
MOP exchange rates
|AED
|USD
|NGN
|INR
|GBP
|CNY
|CAD
|EUR
|From MOP
|0.45576
|0.12410
|193.93100
|10.30340
|0.09754
|0.89343
|0.16844
|0.11417
|To MOP
|2.19416
|8.05795
|0.00516
|0.09706
|10.25170
|1.11928
|5.93697
|8.75859
