Macanese patacas to Bahraini dinars today

Convert MOP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
46.792 bhd

1.000 MOP = 0.04679 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:46
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bahraini Dinar
1 MOP0.04679 BHD
5 MOP0.23396 BHD
10 MOP0.46791 BHD
20 MOP0.93583 BHD
50 MOP2.33958 BHD
100 MOP4.67915 BHD
250 MOP11.69788 BHD
500 MOP23.39575 BHD
1000 MOP46.79150 BHD
2000 MOP93.58300 BHD
5000 MOP233.95750 BHD
10000 MOP467.91500 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 BHD21.37140 MOP
5 BHD106.85700 MOP
10 BHD213.71400 MOP
20 BHD427.42800 MOP
50 BHD1,068.57000 MOP
100 BHD2,137.14000 MOP
250 BHD5,342.85000 MOP
500 BHD10,685.70000 MOP
1000 BHD21,371.40000 MOP
2000 BHD42,742.80000 MOP
5000 BHD106,857.00000 MOP
10000 BHD213,714.00000 MOP