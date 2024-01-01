Macanese patacas to Bahraini dinars today

Convert MOP to BHD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = .د.ب0.04702 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MOP to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 MOP to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04710.0471
Low0.04700.0469
Average0.04710.0470
Change-0.16%0.20%
View full history

1 MOP to BHD stats

The performance of MOP to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0471 and a 30 day low of 0.0470. This means the 30 day average was 0.0471. The change for MOP to BHD was -0.16.

The performance of MOP to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0471 and a 90 day low of 0.0469. This means the 90 day average was 0.0470. The change for MOP to BHD was 0.20.

Track market ratesView MOP to BHD chart

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9810.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4080.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.38110.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bahraini Dinar
1 MOP0.04702 BHD
5 MOP0.23508 BHD
10 MOP0.47017 BHD
20 MOP0.94034 BHD
50 MOP2.35084 BHD
100 MOP4.70168 BHD
250 MOP11.75420 BHD
500 MOP23.50840 BHD
1000 MOP47.01680 BHD
2000 MOP94.03360 BHD
5000 MOP235.08400 BHD
10000 MOP470.16800 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 BHD21.26900 MOP
5 BHD106.34500 MOP
10 BHD212.69000 MOP
20 BHD425.38000 MOP
50 BHD1,063.45000 MOP
100 BHD2,126.90000 MOP
250 BHD5,317.25000 MOP
500 BHD10,634.50000 MOP
1000 BHD21,269.00000 MOP
2000 BHD42,538.00000 MOP
5000 BHD106,345.00000 MOP
10000 BHD212,690.00000 MOP