50 Macanese patacas to Bahraini dinars

Convert MOP to BHD at the real exchange rate

50 mop
2.335 bhd

1.00000 MOP = 0.04671 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45 UTC
MOP to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bahraini Dinar
1 MOP0.04671 BHD
5 MOP0.23355 BHD
10 MOP0.46710 BHD
20 MOP0.93420 BHD
50 MOP2.33549 BHD
100 MOP4.67098 BHD
250 MOP11.67745 BHD
500 MOP23.35490 BHD
1000 MOP46.70980 BHD
2000 MOP93.41960 BHD
5000 MOP233.54900 BHD
10000 MOP467.09800 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 BHD21.40880 MOP
5 BHD107.04400 MOP
10 BHD214.08800 MOP
20 BHD428.17600 MOP
50 BHD1070.44000 MOP
100 BHD2140.88000 MOP
250 BHD5352.20000 MOP
500 BHD10704.40000 MOP
1000 BHD21408.80000 MOP
2000 BHD42817.60000 MOP
5000 BHD107044.00000 MOP
10000 BHD214088.00000 MOP