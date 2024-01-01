20 Bahraini dinars to Macanese patacas

Convert BHD to MOP at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = MOP$21.27 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:05
BHD to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MOP
1 BHD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.276621.3285
Low21.223421.2093
Average21.243721.2640
Change0.20%-0.14%
1 BHD to MOP stats

The performance of BHD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.2766 and a 30 day low of 21.2234. This means the 30 day average was 21.2437. The change for BHD to MOP was 0.20.

The performance of BHD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.3285 and a 90 day low of 21.2093. This means the 90 day average was 21.2640. The change for BHD to MOP was -0.14.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 BHD21.26850 MOP
5 BHD106.34250 MOP
10 BHD212.68500 MOP
20 BHD425.37000 MOP
50 BHD1,063.42500 MOP
100 BHD2,126.85000 MOP
250 BHD5,317.12500 MOP
500 BHD10,634.25000 MOP
1000 BHD21,268.50000 MOP
2000 BHD42,537.00000 MOP
5000 BHD106,342.50000 MOP
10000 BHD212,685.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bahraini Dinar
1 MOP0.04702 BHD
5 MOP0.23509 BHD
10 MOP0.47018 BHD
20 MOP0.94036 BHD
50 MOP2.35090 BHD
100 MOP4.70180 BHD
250 MOP11.75450 BHD
500 MOP23.50900 BHD
1000 MOP47.01800 BHD
2000 MOP94.03600 BHD
5000 MOP235.09000 BHD
10000 MOP470.18000 BHD