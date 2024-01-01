1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Macanese patacas

Convert BHD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
21,303.30 mop

.د.ب1.000 BHD = MOP$21.30 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.349321.3646
Low21.290821.2908
Average21.327521.3350
Change-0.13%-0.20%
1 BHD to MOP stats

The performance of BHD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.3493 and a 30 day low of 21.2908. This means the 30 day average was 21.3275. The change for BHD to MOP was -0.13.

The performance of BHD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.3646 and a 90 day low of 21.2908. This means the 90 day average was 21.3350. The change for BHD to MOP was -0.20.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 BHD21.30330 MOP
5 BHD106.51650 MOP
10 BHD213.03300 MOP
20 BHD426.06600 MOP
50 BHD1,065.16500 MOP
100 BHD2,130.33000 MOP
250 BHD5,325.82500 MOP
500 BHD10,651.65000 MOP
1000 BHD21,303.30000 MOP
2000 BHD42,606.60000 MOP
5000 BHD106,516.50000 MOP
10000 BHD213,033.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bahraini Dinar
1 MOP0.04694 BHD
5 MOP0.23471 BHD
10 MOP0.46941 BHD
20 MOP0.93882 BHD
50 MOP2.34705 BHD
100 MOP4.69410 BHD
250 MOP11.73525 BHD
500 MOP23.47050 BHD
1000 MOP46.94100 BHD
2000 MOP93.88200 BHD
5000 MOP234.70500 BHD
10000 MOP469.41000 BHD