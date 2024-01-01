Macanese patacas to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert MOP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
38.130 kwd

1.000 MOP = 0.03813 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
1 AED10.272407.70322.6120.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,497.3383.0440.7817.1971.3470.914
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0550.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.03110.0090.0870.0160.011

How to convert Macanese patacas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MOP0.03813 KWD
5 MOP0.19065 KWD
10 MOP0.38129 KWD
20 MOP0.76259 KWD
50 MOP1.90648 KWD
100 MOP3.81295 KWD
250 MOP9.53238 KWD
500 MOP19.06475 KWD
1000 MOP38.12950 KWD
2000 MOP76.25900 KWD
5000 MOP190.64750 KWD
10000 MOP381.29500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 KWD26.22640 MOP
5 KWD131.13200 MOP
10 KWD262.26400 MOP
20 KWD524.52800 MOP
50 KWD1,311.32000 MOP
100 KWD2,622.64000 MOP
250 KWD6,556.60000 MOP
500 KWD13,113.20000 MOP
1000 KWD26,226.40000 MOP
2000 KWD52,452.80000 MOP
5000 KWD131,132.00000 MOP
10000 KWD262,264.00000 MOP