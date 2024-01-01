Macanese patacas to South African rand today

Convert MOP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
2,319.72 zar

1.000 MOP = 2.320 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272407.44222.6140.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,496.3783.0510.7827.1971.3470.915
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0560.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.01710.0090.0870.0160.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South African Rand
1 MOP2.31972 ZAR
5 MOP11.59860 ZAR
10 MOP23.19720 ZAR
20 MOP46.39440 ZAR
50 MOP115.98600 ZAR
100 MOP231.97200 ZAR
250 MOP579.93000 ZAR
500 MOP1,159.86000 ZAR
1000 MOP2,319.72000 ZAR
2000 MOP4,639.44000 ZAR
5000 MOP11,598.60000 ZAR
10000 MOP23,197.20000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Macanese Pataca
1 ZAR0.43109 MOP
5 ZAR2.15543 MOP
10 ZAR4.31086 MOP
20 ZAR8.62172 MOP
50 ZAR21.55430 MOP
100 ZAR43.10860 MOP
250 ZAR107.77150 MOP
500 ZAR215.54300 MOP
1000 ZAR431.08600 MOP
2000 ZAR862.17200 MOP
5000 ZAR2,155.43000 MOP
10000 ZAR4,310.86000 MOP