Macanese patacas to South African rand today

Convert MOP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = R2.259 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:44
MOP to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZAR
1 MOP to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.28132.2813
Low2.16212.1360
Average2.22012.2030
Change3.13%2.38%
1 MOP to ZAR stats

The performance of MOP to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2813 and a 30 day low of 2.1621. This means the 30 day average was 2.2201. The change for MOP to ZAR was 3.13.

The performance of MOP to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2813 and a 90 day low of 2.1360. This means the 90 day average was 2.2030. The change for MOP to ZAR was 2.38.

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9850.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4210.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.37710.0090.0860.0170.011

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South African Rand
1 MOP2.25928 ZAR
5 MOP11.29640 ZAR
10 MOP22.59280 ZAR
20 MOP45.18560 ZAR
50 MOP112.96400 ZAR
100 MOP225.92800 ZAR
250 MOP564.82000 ZAR
500 MOP1,129.64000 ZAR
1000 MOP2,259.28000 ZAR
2000 MOP4,518.56000 ZAR
5000 MOP11,296.40000 ZAR
10000 MOP22,592.80000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Macanese Pataca
1 ZAR0.44262 MOP
5 ZAR2.21309 MOP
10 ZAR4.42618 MOP
20 ZAR8.85236 MOP
50 ZAR22.13090 MOP
100 ZAR44.26180 MOP
250 ZAR110.65450 MOP
500 ZAR221.30900 MOP
1000 ZAR442.61800 MOP
2000 ZAR885.23600 MOP
5000 ZAR2,213.09000 MOP
10000 ZAR4,426.18000 MOP