Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Macanese patacas to Hungarian forints
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Hungarian Forint
|1 MOP
|44.70120 HUF
|5 MOP
|223.50600 HUF
|10 MOP
|447.01200 HUF
|20 MOP
|894.02400 HUF
|50 MOP
|2,235.06000 HUF
|100 MOP
|4,470.12000 HUF
|250 MOP
|11,175.30000 HUF
|500 MOP
|22,350.60000 HUF
|1000 MOP
|44,701.20000 HUF
|2000 MOP
|89,402.40000 HUF
|5000 MOP
|223,506.00000 HUF
|10000 MOP
|447,012.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Macanese Pataca
|2000 HUF
|44.74160 MOP
|5000 HUF
|111.85400 MOP
|10000 HUF
|223.70800 MOP
|15000 HUF
|335.56200 MOP
|20000 HUF
|447.41600 MOP
|30000 HUF
|671.12400 MOP
|40000 HUF
|894.83200 MOP
|50000 HUF
|1,118.54000 MOP
|60000 HUF
|1,342.24800 MOP
|100000 HUF
|2,237.08000 MOP
|150000 HUF
|3,355.62000 MOP
|200000 HUF
|4,474.16000 MOP