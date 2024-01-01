Macanese patacas to Hungarian forints today
Convert MOP to HUF at the real exchange rate
MOP to HUF conversion chart
1 MOP = 48.45350 HUF
0
|1 MOP to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|48.4518
|48.4518
|Low
|46.3084
|43.7643
|Average
|47.3466
|45.6303
|Change
|4.63%
|10.64%
1 MOP to HUF stats
The performance of MOP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.4518 and a 30 day low of 46.3084. This means the 30 day average was 47.3466. The change for MOP to HUF was 4.63.
The performance of MOP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.4518 and a 90 day low of 43.7643. This means the 90 day average was 45.6303. The change for MOP to HUF was 10.64.
|Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Hungarian Forint
|1 MOP
|48.45350 HUF
|5 MOP
|242.26750 HUF
|10 MOP
|484.53500 HUF
|20 MOP
|969.07000 HUF
|50 MOP
|2,422.67500 HUF
|100 MOP
|4,845.35000 HUF
|250 MOP
|12,113.37500 HUF
|500 MOP
|24,226.75000 HUF
|1000 MOP
|48,453.50000 HUF
|2000 MOP
|96,907.00000 HUF
|5000 MOP
|242,267.50000 HUF
|10000 MOP
|484,535.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Macanese Pataca
|2000 HUF
|41.27660 MOP
|5000 HUF
|103.19150 MOP
|10000 HUF
|206.38300 MOP
|15000 HUF
|309.57450 MOP
|20000 HUF
|412.76600 MOP
|30000 HUF
|619.14900 MOP
|40000 HUF
|825.53200 MOP
|50000 HUF
|1,031.91500 MOP
|60000 HUF
|1,238.29800 MOP
|100000 HUF
|2,063.83000 MOP
|150000 HUF
|3,095.74500 MOP
|200000 HUF
|4,127.66000 MOP