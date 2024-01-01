Macanese patacas to Hungarian forints today

Convert MOP to HUF at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = Ft48.45 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:27
MOP to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

HUF
1 MOP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.451848.4518
Low46.308443.7643
Average47.346645.6303
Change4.63%10.64%
1 MOP to HUF stats

The performance of MOP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.4518 and a 30 day low of 46.3084. This means the 30 day average was 47.3466. The change for MOP to HUF was 4.63.

The performance of MOP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.4518 and a 90 day low of 43.7643. This means the 90 day average was 45.6303. The change for MOP to HUF was 10.64.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Hungarian Forint
1 MOP48.45350 HUF
5 MOP242.26750 HUF
10 MOP484.53500 HUF
20 MOP969.07000 HUF
50 MOP2,422.67500 HUF
100 MOP4,845.35000 HUF
250 MOP12,113.37500 HUF
500 MOP24,226.75000 HUF
1000 MOP48,453.50000 HUF
2000 MOP96,907.00000 HUF
5000 MOP242,267.50000 HUF
10000 MOP484,535.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Macanese Pataca
2000 HUF41.27660 MOP
5000 HUF103.19150 MOP
10000 HUF206.38300 MOP
15000 HUF309.57450 MOP
20000 HUF412.76600 MOP
30000 HUF619.14900 MOP
40000 HUF825.53200 MOP
50000 HUF1,031.91500 MOP
60000 HUF1,238.29800 MOP
100000 HUF2,063.83000 MOP
150000 HUF3,095.74500 MOP
200000 HUF4,127.66000 MOP