1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Macanese patacas

Convert HUF to MOP at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = MOP$0.02060 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HUF to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MOP
1 HUF to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02160.0228
Low0.02060.0206
Average0.02110.0220
Change-4.55%-9.22%
View full history

1 HUF to MOP stats

The performance of HUF to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0216 and a 30 day low of 0.0206. This means the 30 day average was 0.0211. The change for HUF to MOP was -4.55.

The performance of HUF to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0228 and a 90 day low of 0.0206. This means the 90 day average was 0.0220. The change for HUF to MOP was -9.22.

Track market ratesView HUF to MOP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.791.41.34518.11384.3861.54
1 EUR1.05210.8321.4741.41519.06188.8041.621
1 GBP1.2651.20211.7721.70122.919106.7781.949
1 CAD0.7140.6790.56410.9612.93360.2571.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Macanese Pataca
2000 HUF41.20020 MOP
5000 HUF103.00050 MOP
10000 HUF206.00100 MOP
15000 HUF309.00150 MOP
20000 HUF412.00200 MOP
30000 HUF618.00300 MOP
40000 HUF824.00400 MOP
50000 HUF1,030.00500 MOP
60000 HUF1,236.00600 MOP
100000 HUF2,060.01000 MOP
150000 HUF3,090.01500 MOP
200000 HUF4,120.02000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Hungarian Forint
1 MOP48.54340 HUF
5 MOP242.71700 HUF
10 MOP485.43400 HUF
20 MOP970.86800 HUF
50 MOP2,427.17000 HUF
100 MOP4,854.34000 HUF
250 MOP12,135.85000 HUF
500 MOP24,271.70000 HUF
1000 MOP48,543.40000 HUF
2000 MOP97,086.80000 HUF
5000 MOP242,717.00000 HUF
10000 MOP485,434.00000 HUF