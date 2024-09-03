Macanese pataca to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Hungarian forints is currently 44.458 today, reflecting a 0.721% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 1.649% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 44.511 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 43.717 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.336% increase in value.