Macanese patacas to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert MOP to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
62,404.80 crc

1.000 MOP = 62.40 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
How to convert Macanese patacas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Costa Rican Colón
1 MOP62.40480 CRC
5 MOP312.02400 CRC
10 MOP624.04800 CRC
20 MOP1,248.09600 CRC
50 MOP3,120.24000 CRC
100 MOP6,240.48000 CRC
250 MOP15,601.20000 CRC
500 MOP31,202.40000 CRC
1000 MOP62,404.80000 CRC
2000 MOP124,809.60000 CRC
5000 MOP312,024.00000 CRC
10000 MOP624,048.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Macanese Pataca
1 CRC0.01602 MOP
5 CRC0.08012 MOP
10 CRC0.16024 MOP
20 CRC0.32049 MOP
50 CRC0.80122 MOP
100 CRC1.60244 MOP
250 CRC4.00610 MOP
500 CRC8.01220 MOP
1000 CRC16.02440 MOP
2000 CRC32.04880 MOP
5000 CRC80.12200 MOP
10000 CRC160.24400 MOP