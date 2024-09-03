Macanese pataca to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Costa Rican colóns is currently 64.404 today, reflecting a -0.418% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -1.122% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 65.376 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 64.347 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.082% decrease in value.