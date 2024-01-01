Macanese patacas to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert MOP to CRC at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₡63.41 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:22
MOP to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CRC
1 MOP to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.469065.5161
Low63.408663.4086
Average63.965464.4295
Change-1.60%-3.21%
1 MOP to CRC stats

The performance of MOP to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.4690 and a 30 day low of 63.4086. This means the 30 day average was 63.9654. The change for MOP to CRC was -1.60.

The performance of MOP to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.5161 and a 90 day low of 63.4086. This means the 90 day average was 64.4295. The change for MOP to CRC was -3.21.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Costa Rican Colón
1 MOP63.40860 CRC
5 MOP317.04300 CRC
10 MOP634.08600 CRC
20 MOP1,268.17200 CRC
50 MOP3,170.43000 CRC
100 MOP6,340.86000 CRC
250 MOP15,852.15000 CRC
500 MOP31,704.30000 CRC
1000 MOP63,408.60000 CRC
2000 MOP126,817.20000 CRC
5000 MOP317,043.00000 CRC
10000 MOP634,086.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Macanese Pataca
1 CRC0.01577 MOP
5 CRC0.07885 MOP
10 CRC0.15771 MOP
20 CRC0.31541 MOP
50 CRC0.78854 MOP
100 CRC1.57707 MOP
250 CRC3.94267 MOP
500 CRC7.88535 MOP
1000 CRC15.77070 MOP
2000 CRC31.54140 MOP
5000 CRC78.85350 MOP
10000 CRC157.70700 MOP