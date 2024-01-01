Macanese patacas to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert MOP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
1,244.70 mad

1.000 MOP = 1.245 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Moroccan Dirham
1 MOP1.24470 MAD
5 MOP6.22350 MAD
10 MOP12.44700 MAD
20 MOP24.89400 MAD
50 MOP62.23500 MAD
100 MOP124.47000 MAD
250 MOP311.17500 MAD
500 MOP622.35000 MAD
1000 MOP1,244.70000 MAD
2000 MOP2,489.40000 MAD
5000 MOP6,223.50000 MAD
10000 MOP12,447.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 MAD0.80341 MOP
5 MAD4.01703 MOP
10 MAD8.03405 MOP
20 MAD16.06810 MOP
50 MAD40.17025 MOP
100 MAD80.34050 MOP
250 MAD200.85125 MOP
500 MAD401.70250 MOP
1000 MAD803.40500 MOP
2000 MAD1,606.81000 MOP
5000 MAD4,017.02500 MOP
10000 MAD8,034.05000 MOP