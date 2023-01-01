100 Moroccan dirhams to Macanese patacas

Convert MAD to MOP at the real exchange rate

100 mad
79.56 mop

1.00000 MAD = 0.79559 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 MAD0.79559 MOP
5 MAD3.97795 MOP
10 MAD7.95590 MOP
20 MAD15.91180 MOP
50 MAD39.77950 MOP
100 MAD79.55900 MOP
250 MAD198.89750 MOP
500 MAD397.79500 MOP
1000 MAD795.59000 MOP
2000 MAD1591.18000 MOP
5000 MAD3977.95000 MOP
10000 MAD7955.90000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Moroccan Dirham
1 MOP1.25693 MAD
5 MOP6.28465 MAD
10 MOP12.56930 MAD
20 MOP25.13860 MAD
50 MOP62.84650 MAD
100 MOP125.69300 MAD
250 MOP314.23250 MAD
500 MOP628.46500 MAD
1000 MOP1256.93000 MAD
2000 MOP2513.86000 MAD
5000 MOP6284.65000 MAD
10000 MOP12569.30000 MAD