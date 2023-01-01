1 Macanese pataca to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MOP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 mop
1.25 mad

1.00000 MOP = 1.25224 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Macanese patacas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Moroccan Dirham
1 MOP1.25224 MAD
5 MOP6.26120 MAD
10 MOP12.52240 MAD
20 MOP25.04480 MAD
50 MOP62.61200 MAD
100 MOP125.22400 MAD
250 MOP313.06000 MAD
500 MOP626.12000 MAD
1000 MOP1252.24000 MAD
2000 MOP2504.48000 MAD
5000 MOP6261.20000 MAD
10000 MOP12522.40000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 MAD0.79857 MOP
5 MAD3.99284 MOP
10 MAD7.98568 MOP
20 MAD15.97136 MOP
50 MAD39.92840 MOP
100 MAD79.85680 MOP
250 MAD199.64200 MOP
500 MAD399.28400 MOP
1000 MAD798.56800 MOP
2000 MAD1597.13600 MOP
5000 MAD3992.84000 MOP
10000 MAD7985.68000 MOP