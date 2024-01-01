Macanese patacas to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert MOP to MAD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = د.م.1.246 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:31
MOP to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 MOP to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.24871.2487
Low1.22291.1991
Average1.23621.2235
Change0.89%3.77%
1 MOP to MAD stats

The performance of MOP to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2487 and a 30 day low of 1.2229. This means the 30 day average was 1.2362. The change for MOP to MAD was 0.89.

The performance of MOP to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2487 and a 90 day low of 1.1991. This means the 90 day average was 1.2235. The change for MOP to MAD was 3.77.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Moroccan Dirham
1 MOP1.24628 MAD
5 MOP6.23140 MAD
10 MOP12.46280 MAD
20 MOP24.92560 MAD
50 MOP62.31400 MAD
100 MOP124.62800 MAD
250 MOP311.57000 MAD
500 MOP623.14000 MAD
1000 MOP1,246.28000 MAD
2000 MOP2,492.56000 MAD
5000 MOP6,231.40000 MAD
10000 MOP12,462.80000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 MAD0.80239 MOP
5 MAD4.01195 MOP
10 MAD8.02390 MOP
20 MAD16.04780 MOP
50 MAD40.11950 MOP
100 MAD80.23900 MOP
250 MAD200.59750 MOP
500 MAD401.19500 MOP
1000 MAD802.39000 MOP
2000 MAD1,604.78000 MOP
5000 MAD4,011.95000 MOP
10000 MAD8,023.90000 MOP