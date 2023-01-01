500 Macanese patacas to Moroccan dirhams

500 mop
640.17 mad

1.00000 MOP = 1.28034 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29 UTC
MOP to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Moroccan Dirham
1 MOP1.28034 MAD
5 MOP6.40170 MAD
10 MOP12.80340 MAD
20 MOP25.60680 MAD
50 MOP64.01700 MAD
100 MOP128.03400 MAD
250 MOP320.08500 MAD
500 MOP640.17000 MAD
1000 MOP1280.34000 MAD
2000 MOP2560.68000 MAD
5000 MOP6401.70000 MAD
10000 MOP12803.40000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 MAD0.78104 MOP
5 MAD3.90522 MOP
10 MAD7.81044 MOP
20 MAD15.62088 MOP
50 MAD39.05220 MOP
100 MAD78.10440 MOP
250 MAD195.26100 MOP
500 MAD390.52200 MOP
1000 MAD781.04400 MOP
2000 MAD1562.08800 MOP
5000 MAD3905.22000 MOP
10000 MAD7810.44000 MOP