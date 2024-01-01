5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Macanese patacas

د.م.1.000 MAD = MOP$0.8023 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
Updated a few seconds ago
High0.81770.8339
Low0.80080.8008
Average0.80910.8177
Change-0.77%-3.36%
1 MAD to MOP stats

The performance of MAD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8177 and a 30 day low of 0.8008. This means the 30 day average was 0.8091. The change for MAD to MOP was -0.77.

The performance of MAD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8339 and a 90 day low of 0.8008. This means the 90 day average was 0.8177. The change for MAD to MOP was -3.36.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 MAD0.80225 MOP
5 MAD4.01125 MOP
10 MAD8.02250 MOP
20 MAD16.04500 MOP
50 MAD40.11250 MOP
100 MAD80.22500 MOP
250 MAD200.56250 MOP
500 MAD401.12500 MOP
1000 MAD802.25000 MOP
2000 MAD1,604.50000 MOP
5000 MAD4,011.25000 MOP
10000 MAD8,022.50000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Moroccan Dirham
1 MOP1.24649 MAD
5 MOP6.23245 MAD
10 MOP12.46490 MAD
20 MOP24.92980 MAD
50 MOP62.32450 MAD
100 MOP124.64900 MAD
250 MOP311.62250 MAD
500 MOP623.24500 MAD
1000 MOP1,246.49000 MAD
2000 MOP2,492.98000 MAD
5000 MOP6,232.45000 MAD
10000 MOP12,464.90000 MAD