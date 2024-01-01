Macanese patacas to Australian dollars today

1,000 mop
187.61 aud

1.000 MOP = 0.1876 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Australian Dollar
1 MOP0.18761 AUD
5 MOP0.93805 AUD
10 MOP1.87610 AUD
20 MOP3.75220 AUD
50 MOP9.38050 AUD
100 MOP18.76100 AUD
250 MOP46.90250 AUD
500 MOP93.80500 AUD
1000 MOP187.61000 AUD
2000 MOP375.22000 AUD
5000 MOP938.05000 AUD
10000 MOP1,876.10000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 AUD5.33022 MOP
5 AUD26.65110 MOP
10 AUD53.30220 MOP
20 AUD106.60440 MOP
50 AUD266.51100 MOP
100 AUD533.02200 MOP
250 AUD1,332.55500 MOP
500 AUD2,665.11000 MOP
1000 AUD5,330.22000 MOP
2000 AUD10,660.44000 MOP
5000 AUD26,651.10000 MOP
10000 AUD53,302.20000 MOP