1.00000 AUD = 5.26062 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:24
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 AUD5.26062 MOP
5 AUD26.30310 MOP
10 AUD52.60620 MOP
20 AUD105.21240 MOP
50 AUD263.03100 MOP
100 AUD526.06200 MOP
250 AUD1315.15500 MOP
500 AUD2630.31000 MOP
1000 AUD5260.62000 MOP
2000 AUD10521.24000 MOP
5000 AUD26303.10000 MOP
10000 AUD52606.20000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Australian Dollar
1 MOP0.19009 AUD
5 MOP0.95046 AUD
10 MOP1.90092 AUD
20 MOP3.80184 AUD
50 MOP9.50460 AUD
100 MOP19.00920 AUD
250 MOP47.52300 AUD
500 MOP95.04600 AUD
1000 MOP190.09200 AUD
2000 MOP380.18400 AUD
5000 MOP950.46000 AUD
10000 MOP1900.92000 AUD