2000 Australian dollars to Macanese patacas

Convert AUD to MOP at the real exchange rate

2,000 aud
10,521.84 mop

1.00000 AUD = 5.26092 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.089190.73781.491091.663380.962318.7302
1 GBP1.1469211.2492104.0761.710281.90791.1036821.4836
1 USD0.91820.800512183.31451.36911.52730.883617.1979
1 INR0.01102080.009608320.012002710.01643290.01833170.01060560.206421

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 AUD5.26092 MOP
5 AUD26.30460 MOP
10 AUD52.60920 MOP
20 AUD105.21840 MOP
50 AUD263.04600 MOP
100 AUD526.09200 MOP
250 AUD1315.23000 MOP
500 AUD2630.46000 MOP
1000 AUD5260.92000 MOP
2000 AUD10521.84000 MOP
5000 AUD26304.60000 MOP
10000 AUD52609.20000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Australian Dollar
1 MOP0.19008 AUD
5 MOP0.95040 AUD
10 MOP1.90081 AUD
20 MOP3.80162 AUD
50 MOP9.50405 AUD
100 MOP19.00810 AUD
250 MOP47.52025 AUD
500 MOP95.04050 AUD
1000 MOP190.08100 AUD
2000 MOP380.16200 AUD
5000 MOP950.40500 AUD
10000 MOP1900.81000 AUD