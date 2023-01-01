50 Australian dollars to Macanese patacas

Convert AUD to MOP at the real exchange rate

50 aud
263.11 mop

1.00000 AUD = 5.26212 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.089390.75451.49121.663310.962418.7304
1 GBP1.1469211.24935104.0891.71031.90771.103821.4824
1 USD0.918050.800416183.31451.368951.526950.883517.1949
1 INR0.01101870.009607170.012002710.01643110.01832760.01060440.206385

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 AUD5.26212 MOP
5 AUD26.31060 MOP
10 AUD52.62120 MOP
20 AUD105.24240 MOP
50 AUD263.10600 MOP
100 AUD526.21200 MOP
250 AUD1315.53000 MOP
500 AUD2631.06000 MOP
1000 AUD5262.12000 MOP
2000 AUD10524.24000 MOP
5000 AUD26310.60000 MOP
10000 AUD52621.20000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Australian Dollar
1 MOP0.19004 AUD
5 MOP0.95019 AUD
10 MOP1.90037 AUD
20 MOP3.80074 AUD
50 MOP9.50185 AUD
100 MOP19.00370 AUD
250 MOP47.50925 AUD
500 MOP95.01850 AUD
1000 MOP190.03700 AUD
2000 MOP380.07400 AUD
5000 MOP950.18500 AUD
10000 MOP1900.37000 AUD