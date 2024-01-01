Macanese patacas to Australian dollars today

Convert MOP to AUD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = A$0.1915 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:18
MOP to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AUD
1 MOP to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19330.1933
Low0.18700.1805
Average0.19020.1863
Change2.42%4.52%
1 MOP to AUD stats

The performance of MOP to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1933 and a 30 day low of 0.1870. This means the 30 day average was 0.1902. The change for MOP to AUD was 2.42.

The performance of MOP to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1933 and a 90 day low of 0.1805. This means the 90 day average was 0.1863. The change for MOP to AUD was 4.52.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Australian Dollar
1 MOP0.19150 AUD
5 MOP0.95749 AUD
10 MOP1.91498 AUD
20 MOP3.82996 AUD
50 MOP9.57490 AUD
100 MOP19.14980 AUD
250 MOP47.87450 AUD
500 MOP95.74900 AUD
1000 MOP191.49800 AUD
2000 MOP382.99600 AUD
5000 MOP957.49000 AUD
10000 MOP1,914.98000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 AUD5.22198 MOP
5 AUD26.10990 MOP
10 AUD52.21980 MOP
20 AUD104.43960 MOP
50 AUD261.09900 MOP
100 AUD522.19800 MOP
250 AUD1,305.49500 MOP
500 AUD2,610.99000 MOP
1000 AUD5,221.98000 MOP
2000 AUD10,443.96000 MOP
5000 AUD26,109.90000 MOP
10000 AUD52,219.80000 MOP