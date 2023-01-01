20 Macanese patacas to Australian dollars

Convert MOP to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 mop
3.93 aud

1.00000 MOP = 0.19655 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MOP to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046887.11651.434851.66080.964518.9167
1GBP1.153811.2078100.5151.655531.916231.1128421.8262
1USD0.95530.827952183.22171.37071.586550.921418.071
1INR0.01147890.009948750.012016110.01647050.01906410.01107160.217143

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Australian Dollar
1 MOP0.19655 AUD
5 MOP0.98274 AUD
10 MOP1.96549 AUD
20 MOP3.93098 AUD
50 MOP9.82745 AUD
100 MOP19.65490 AUD
250 MOP49.13725 AUD
500 MOP98.27450 AUD
1000 MOP196.54900 AUD
2000 MOP393.09800 AUD
5000 MOP982.74500 AUD
10000 MOP1965.49000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 AUD5.08778 MOP
5 AUD25.43890 MOP
10 AUD50.87780 MOP
20 AUD101.75560 MOP
50 AUD254.38900 MOP
100 AUD508.77800 MOP
250 AUD1271.94500 MOP
500 AUD2543.89000 MOP
1000 AUD5087.78000 MOP
2000 AUD10175.56000 MOP
5000 AUD25438.90000 MOP
10000 AUD50877.80000 MOP